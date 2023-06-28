National Safety Council Analysis: Nearly 620 People May Lose Their Lives on America's Roads this Independence Day Weekend

News provided by

National Safety Council

28 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

With the holiday period extended through Tuesday, NSC calls on everyone to be safer

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to an analysis by the National Safety Council, 619 people may die in preventable motor vehicle crashes this Independence Day weekend, observed this year between 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30 and 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. With Independence Day being one of the riskiest driving holidays of the year, NSC urges all road users to be safe because lives depend on it.

"Summertime, and especially long holiday weekends, are a popular time to travel, celebrate and enjoy life. Unfortunately, the uptick in motor vehicle crashes puts a damper on this joy each year. If 619 people do perish in this single weekend, it's nothing less than a tragedy because these deaths are preventable," said Mark Chung, executive vice president of roadway practice at NSC. "This is what gives NSC and other safety advocates across public and private sectors hope; there are ways to end this national crisis. Let's do our part to be safer people so we can all live our fullest lives."

People can be safer on the roads by buckling up, slowing down, wearing a seat belt, and by driving free of distraction and impairment, as data show 39% of fatalities during the Independence Day holiday period involve an alcohol-impaired driver, one of the highest percentages among all the major holidays. For more safety tips, and to learn about what can be done by all to address roadway safety in the U.S., visit nsc.org/saferoads. Review supplemental information about the Independence Day holiday fatality estimates, and additional motor vehicle data and research at injuryfacts.nsc.org.

About the National Safety Council
The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for nearly 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Instagram

SOURCE National Safety Council

Also from this source

National Safety Council Commemorates MSD Pledge Anniversary by Sharing Insights and Actions Along the Journey to Reducing the Most Common Workplace Injury

National Safety Council Kicks Off 27th Observance of National Safety Month in June 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.