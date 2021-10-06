National Safety Council and DEKRA Unveil Digital Readiness Tool to Improve Workplace Safety

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council (NSC) , America's leading nonprofit safety advocate, today unveiled through its Work to Zero initiative a free online assessment to help organizations assess their readiness level for embracing safety technology to save lives.

Workplace fatalities are on the rise, with more than 5,300 work-related fatalities recorded in the United States in 2019, the latest year of available data. This represents the largest fatal case count since 2007. Work to Zero is aimed at reversing this trend through the promise of technology, with the ultimate goal of eliminating workplace fatalities by 2050.

"The only number of acceptable workplace fatalities is zero," said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO. "Through our Work to Zero initiative, we aim to help companies of all sizes keep their workers safe by using technology. Our new digital readiness tool is another resource to help make that happen so employers can ensure their people live their fullest lives, on and off the clock."

Funded by the McElhattan Foundation, Work to Zero is making innovation more accessible by helping employers explore the importance of safety technology, what options are available and how to determine an organization's readiness for adopting new technology solutions. NSC released a new white paper, Determining Readiness for Safety Innovation and Industry 4.0 that covers:

Barriers to implementing safety technology

Readiness and the importance of the human mindset

Phases of readiness, including observing, experimenting, adopting, integrating and transforming

Readiness to pilot technology

"Digitalization and advanced analytics have been applied by many businesses and operations to achieve breakthrough performances," said Dr. Mei-Li Lin, senior vice president, Service Division Consulting, DEKRA. "Success hinges on not only being able to leverage technological advances, but by first ensuring the workforce is ready to embrace them."

Click here to take a free readiness assessment now or visit the Work to Zero booth in the safety technology pavilion at the 2021 NSC Safety Congress & Expo in Orlando, Florida, to learn more. The following sessions about workplace safety technology will be held at the conference:

Monday, Oct. 11 , 1-2 p.m. ET : What is Your Organization's Innovation & Digital Readiness Level?

, : Tuesday, Oct. 12 , 2-3 p.m. ET : Lifesaving Technologies - Highlighting the Use of Four Priority Technologies for Worker Safety

, : Wednesday, Oct. 13 , 10-11 a.m. ET : Identifying the Most Promising Safety Technologies for Serious Injury and Fatality Prevention

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of the DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. The company currently employs around 44,000 people in approximately 60 countries. With qualified and independent expert services, DEKRA's services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety, security, and sustainability consultancy, testing, and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work.

