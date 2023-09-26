National Safety Council and Honda Partner to Promote National Teen Driver Safety Week

News provided by

National Safety Council

26 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

Teens' biggest safety threat is getting behind the wheel; parental involvement is key to keeping young drivers safe on the roads

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car crashes continue to be the number one cause of preventable death for teens in the U.S., with more than 2,700 losing their lives in 2021. To curb this trend and keep young drivers safe on U.S. roadways, the National Safety Council DriveitHOME program, in partnership with Honda, is providing resources to parents, caregivers and other stakeholders to help them participate in National Teen Driver Safety Week, observed this year Sunday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 21.

These resources include posters and videos which cover crucial teen driver safety issues and offer tips to help parents and caregivers get involved to protect their new drivers. According to the latest data available, the number of teens who died in a preventable traffic crash increased for a second consecutive year in 2021, marking an 11.2% rise from 2020, thus making the need for raised awareness and available resources more important than ever.

"Too many teens are dying on the roads, and as a parent myself, these deaths are terribly heartbreaking, because they truly are preventable," said Mark Chung, executive vice president of roadway practice at NSC and parent of three. "Fortunately, as parents, there is something we can do, and that's being involved. The most significant contribution parents and caregivers can make to teens' safety is active involvement in their driving journey, and that doesn't – and can't – end when your teen gets a license. Teen drivers who continue to practice with their parents and caregivers reduce their chances of being involved in a crash, and NSC is here to help parents and caregivers do just that, and more."

As National Teen Driver Safety Week approaches, the National Safety Council invites all parents, caregivers, driver education instructors and organizations across the nation to learn more about how they can help equip teen drivers with the skills, knowledge and support they need to navigate the challenges of the road safely.

For more information about National Teen Driver Safety Week and to access free resources, please visit nsc.org/NTDSW.

About the National Safety Council
The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for nearly 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Instagram

SOURCE National Safety Council

Also from this source

National Safety Council Launches New Program to Combat Soaring Workplace Overdose Deaths

National Safety Council Releases Groundbreaking Study on the New Value of Safety: Transforming Modern Workplace Health and Wellbeing

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.