National Safety Council Announces 2019 Scholarship Winners

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to promote careers in safety and address a forecasted shortage of safety professionals in the workplace, the National Safety Council is awarding 13 scholarships to students interested in the field.

The 2019 scholarship winners are:

Ciara Bazinski : Oakland University (Congress & Expo Scholarship)

: (Congress & Expo Scholarship) Orji Chidiebere : University of Central Missouri (Congress & Expo Scholarship)

: University of (Congress & Expo Scholarship) Patrick Delvernois : Indiana University of Pennsylvania (Congress & Expo Scholarship)

: (Congress & Expo Scholarship) Alexander Hall : Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Congress & Expo Scholarship)

: (Congress & Expo Scholarship) Madison Layton : University of Findlay (Congress & Expo Scholarship)

: (Congress & Expo Scholarship) Vishal Dipak Nathu : University of Cincinnati (Congress & Expo Scholarship)

: (Congress & Expo Scholarship) Michael Victor Owen : West Virginia University (Congress & Expo Scholarship)

: (Congress & Expo Scholarship) Ryan Papiernik : Oakland University (Congress & Expo Scholarship)

: (Congress & Expo Scholarship) Lurri Schoenrock : Columbia Southern University ( Billy D. Young Memorial Scholarship)

: ( Memorial Scholarship) Emily Rae Seiler : Millersville University (Women in Safety Scholarship)

: (Women in Safety Scholarship) Maryam Sheikh : New Jersey Institute of Technology (Congress & Expo Scholarship)

: (Congress & Expo Scholarship) Victoria Ann Simpson : The University of Toledo (Congress & Expo Scholarship)

: The (Congress & Expo Scholarship) Julia Waszyn : Indiana University of Pennsylvania ( Billy D. Young Memorial Scholarship)

In September, each scholarship winner will receive a fully-funded trip the 2019 NSC Congress & Expo in San Diego, the world's largest annual event dedicated to workplace safety. In addition, Seiler will receive a $5,000 academic scholarship that is renewable for up to four years, and Waszyn and Schoenrock will each receive a $2,000 scholarship.

"We are honored to grant scholarships to this outstanding group of students interested in safety and related careers," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "It is students like these who will become the much-needed safety leaders of tomorrow. We can't wait to see what they accomplish."

The 13 scholarship winners were chosen via selection committee and join past recipients of National Safety Council scholarships. The Congress & Expo Scholarship was first awarded in 2017, while the Billy D. Young Memorial Scholarship – funded by the NSC Construction & Utilities Division – was restarted last year. The Women in Safety Scholarship, which helps celebrate women in safety, was first awarded last year.

Applications for 2020 scholarships can be submitted to the National Safety Council starting Aug. 16 and continuing through March 31. For more information, visit nsc.org/scholarships.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

