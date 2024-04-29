National Safety Council Announces 2024 Road to Zero Community Traffic Safety Grant Winners

Grants are awarded for projects, programs and research dedicated to achieving the mission of zero traffic fatalities in the United States

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council is proud to announce the 2024 recipients of the Road to Zero Community Traffic Safety Grants. Through funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the awarded grants are for projects, programs and research dedicated to achieving the mission of zero traffic fatalities. As some road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and older adults continue to face growing safety risks and newly released NHTSA data show more than 42,500 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2022, grants that support new safety initiatives or grow existing efforts to save lives are needed more than ever.

"With tens of thousands of people perishing in preventable motor vehicle crashes each year, there's no denying this country is facing a public health crisis on its roads," said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO and chair of the Road to Zero Coalition. "People both inside and outside the vehicle are paying the price of inaction with their lives. Previous grantees are tackling this issue head on in their communities, making meaningful steps toward improving safety for all road users. This year's grantees will do the same, and NSC looks forward to their promising results to save lives."

Congratulations to the following 2024 grantees:

America Walks

University of Miami BikeSafe Program (KiDZ Neuroscience Center)

BikeSafe Program (KiDZ Neuroscience Center) Massachusetts Bicycle Coalition, LivableStreets Alliance

Families for Safe Streets, a project of Transportation Alternatives

The Ohio State University

Hofstra University

The grants are awarded through the nation's largest traffic safety coalition, the Road to Zero Coalition, a program managed by the National Safety Council. In 2021, NHTSA provided funding to support three years of grant opportunities for projects that promise to further the Coalition's lifesaving mission of achieving zero traffic deaths.

To see examples from previous years' grant funded projects, click here. More information about the funding available, including eligibility requirements and starting an application, is available here. The next round of applications is scheduled to open in the fall. To learn more about the Road to Zero Coalition, and to become a member for free, visit nsc.org/roadtozero.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

