National Safety Council Announces Finalists for 2020 Green Cross for Safety Awards

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the National Safety Council announced the finalists for the 2020 Green Cross for Safety awards, given annually to individuals and organizations that have demonstrated leadership in keeping people safe from the workplace to anyplace.

"This year's Green Cross for Safety award finalists represent the broad reach of exceptional safety practices – and are an example to others," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "The finalists show true dedication to keeping their employees and communities safe. We are excited to recognize their work at our virtual awards celebration in October."

Finalists for the 2020 Green Cross for Safety awards are:

Safety Advocate, sponsored by FirstGroup – Recognizes those who have made a significant impact on safety by raising awareness and bringing about change

CPS Energy/Xcel Energy

National Center for Rural Road Safety

Save the Michaels of the World

Safety Excellence, sponsored by the Board of Certified Safety Professionals – Recognizes a corporation, coalition or organization that relentlessly pursued safety

Caesars Entertainment Corp.

La-Z-Boy Inc.

Walgreens

Safety Innovation, sponsored by UPS – Recognizes a researcher, corporation or organization that approached a long-held challenge and developed a transformative response to the problem

Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety, Driven to Protect Virginia

The Dow Chemical Company

Illinois Tollway

Winners will be announced at the 2020 Green Cross for Safety awards celebration Oct. 1. This year's event will take place virtually. To learn more, visit greencross.nsc.org.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

