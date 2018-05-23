National Safety Council Announces Winners of its Prestigious Green Cross for Safety Awards

National Safety Council leadership and award sponsors – FirstGroup (Advocate Award), Schneider Electric (Excellence Award) and UPS (Innovation Award) – recognized each winner during a ceremony on Wednesday at the Hilton in Chicago.

"Brigham Health, Common Ground Alliance and Schneider National have helped improve safety at home, at work and on our roadways," said Deborah A.P. Hersman, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "They share the Council's mission to eliminate preventable deaths and make the world measurably safer. We are proud to honor them and to recognize all the outstanding finalists."

Forty-three percent of adults admit they may be too tired to functions safely at work, according to an NSC survey. Brigham Health Sleep Matters Initiative is designed to address the epidemic of sleep deficiency in our nation. Brigham Health Sleep Matters' education and sleep disorders screening programs yield long-term results for its participants. Injuries, disability days and instances of moderate to severe psychological distress from a lack of sleep have been cut in half due to the program.

Common Ground Alliance (CGA) was established in 2000 to develop a national public awareness campaign around the importance of calling 811 before excavating to ensure underground utility lines are not disturbed. Since the inception of the campaign, damaged lines have gone down 50 percent and excavation damage is no longer the leading cause of pipeline-related injury and death.

In 2012, Schneider National began implementing forward-looking, radar-based systems to monitor vehicle distance, speed and deceleration to help drivers avoid collisions with cars in front of them. The program is intended to supplement drivers' reactions. Ninety-four percent of crashes are due to driver error, according to NHTSA. Today, more than 95 percent of Schneider's company trucks are equipped with collision mitigation. Since implementation, Schneider's rear-end collisions have dropped 68 percent, with a 95 percent reduction in crash severity.

The nine finalists for the three award categories were selected, reviewed and evaluated by an external panel. Finalists for the Innovation Award included Accenture Life Safety Solutions and The Boeing Company: Leveraging Virtual Reality to Engineer a Safer Reality. Excellence Award finalists included Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Crete and Project ChildSafe Communities. Advocate Award finalists included Jane Fellman of SafeKids Kenai in Alaska, and Dr. David Strayer of the University of Utah.

