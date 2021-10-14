National Safety Council Appoints New Chair and Members to Board of Directors

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Safety Council (NSC), America's leading nonprofit safety advocate, welcomed six new members to its Board of Directors, with Elaine S. Beitler, former chief executive officer, BROWZ LLC and NSC Board Director now serving as NSC Board Chair.

The new NSC board members are:

I. David Daniels is president and CEO of ID2 Solutions, Inc. Certified as a safety director, violence prevention specialist, emergency management specialist, and safety and health specialist, Daniels is a member of the NSC Delegates and past chair of the NSC Government and Public Sector Division.

is president and CEO of ID2 Solutions, Inc. Certified as a safety director, violence prevention specialist, emergency management specialist, and safety and health specialist, Daniels is a member of the NSC Delegates and past chair of the NSC Government and Public Sector Division. Josh Ensign serves as president for Proterra Transit. In his role, he leads Proterra's efforts to deliver clean, quiet transportation to meet the needs of communities while protecting our environment and public health. Ensign states that the road to the future of zero-emission transportation begins with public transit.

serves as president for Proterra Transit. In his role, he leads Proterra's efforts to deliver clean, quiet transportation to meet the needs of communities while protecting our environment and public health. Ensign states that the road to the future of zero-emission transportation begins with public transit. Susan Kelliher is senior vice president of people for The Chemours Company. In her role, she has shaped the company in significant ways, particularly regarding people, environment, health and sustainability.

is senior vice president of people for The Chemours Company. In her role, she has shaped the company in significant ways, particularly regarding people, environment, health and sustainability. Jason Melton serves as a principal of Long Ridge Equity Partners LLC. He leads deal teams focused on all aspects of the firm's investments, from origination and due diligence through deal structuring, execution and post-investment portfolio management.

serves as a principal of Long Ridge Equity Partners LLC. He leads deal teams focused on all aspects of the firm's investments, from origination and due diligence through deal structuring, execution and post-investment portfolio management. Paul Moss is vice president of EHS, travel and security at Siemens Healthineers Laboratory Diagnostics. With a strong customer, regulatory and quality focus, he has extensive experience in a global climate and working with different cultures in rolling out programs and regulatory initiatives.

is vice president of EHS, travel and security at Siemens Healthineers Laboratory Diagnostics. With a strong customer, regulatory and quality focus, he has extensive experience in a global climate and working with different cultures in rolling out programs and regulatory initiatives. Nicole Piggott is chief operating officer at Women in Governance, a nonprofit that works to increase the presence of women in decision-making roles in business and politics.

"At NSC, we're committed to deepening our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of the organization — and it starts at the top," said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO. "While our work on this front is never complete, Chair Beitler and I are proud that our board represents a diverse group of the nation's leading safety experts who will enrich perspectives to propel our mission to save lives and prevent injuries, from the workplace to anyplace."

Beitler is stepping into her new role as NSC Board Chair after serving on the Board for the past five years. Previously, she was chief executive officer at BROWZ LLC, a global software and service provider. Prior to that, she spent 13 years at Bowne & Co. Inc., a shareholder and marketing communication services company, where she was corporate officer, president of marketing and business communications, and chief information officer. She currently serves on the boards of privately held companies.

"The National Safety Council has such a tremendous mission, and it's an honor to serve in this new role to help advance that," said Beitler. "Not only has the pandemic forced us to face the single greatest workplace safety threat in a generation, but it's also exacerbated other safety hazards, such as substance use, misuse and mental health distress as well as higher fatalities in our workplaces and on our roads. That's why our work is more important now than ever, and I look forward to working with the Board members, both existing and new, the NSC staff and many great partners around the world to create a safer environment for all."

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

