National Safety Council Awards 75 Veterans with 2026 Advanced Safety Certificate Scholarship

Boeing-supported scholarship program champions veterans advancing workplace safety

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council, in partnership with Boeing, has awarded 75 recipients the 2026 Advanced Safety Certificate® (ASC) Scholarship for Veterans. The scholarship program aids U.S. military veterans as they advance in professional careers in environmental, health and safety (EHS).

"These 75 individuals have dedicated their lives in service of others – first as members of our Armed Forces and now as safety professionals," said Lorraine Martin, NSC CEO. "With support from Boeing, the National Safety Council is honored to recognize and aid these outstanding veterans as they grow in their profession and use their knowledge and expertise to make people safe in our workplaces."

"This partnership matters to Boeing because it helps veterans turn their service and leadership into a new way of protecting others," said Amy May, vice president, Boeing Environment, Health and Safety. "We are excited to celebrate this new group of recipients and support the important path they are taking into workplace safety."

The ASC Scholarship for Veterans was created to strengthen and diversify the pipeline of skilled workers entering the EHS profession. The program helps veterans obtain their ASC certificate by covering all program costs and connecting them with valuable professional networking opportunities. Expanded with funding through 2029, the number of annual awards was increased from 50 to 75.

Boeing's funding for this initiative builds upon the company's longstanding commitment to veterans both within Boeing and through community partnerships. Through this support, veterans can further their EHS expertise and advance workplace health and safety.

Scholarship recipients receive:

Free enrollment in the ASC program

Registration and travel accommodations for the 2026 NSC Safety Congress & Expo in Indianapolis to network with safety professionals and learn about emerging EHS topics

Career and networking resources upon completing the ASC program

The nationally recognized ASC program provides aspiring or current safety professionals with critical insight into industry best practices and skills needed to drive safety improvements within organizations. For veterans pursuing a career in safety, the ASC program establishes a foundation for making a lasting impact in the field.

To learn more about the ASC Scholarship for Veterans, visit nsc.org/usveterans. For more information about the ASC program, visit nsc.org/asc.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

©2026 National Safety Council

SOURCE National Safety Council