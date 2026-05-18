National Safety Council Calls on Drivers to Put Safety First this Memorial Day

NSC data analysis projects elevated traffic crash risk during the busy holiday travel period

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council urges drivers to put safety first this Memorial Day – and every day. NSC analysis estimates 393 people may die in motor vehicle crashes during the 2026 holiday period, from 6 p.m. Friday, May 22, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 25.

In 2024, 38% of fatal traffic crashes involved an alcohol-impaired driver during the Memorial Day holiday period, compared to the average of 30% for the 2024 calendar year. Alcohol is not the only cause of impairment, as substances, including cannabis and some prescription medications, may impede drivers from safely operating a vehicle.

"With millions expected to travel this Memorial Day, it's imperative we protect one another on the road," said Lorraine Martin, NSC CEO. "By keeping our eyes on the road, obeying speed limits and driving sober, we each play a vital role in ensuring every trip ends safely this weekend and beyond."

These simple steps can help keep roadway users safe:

Drive carefully : Data shows dangerous driver behaviors – such as speeding, impairment and distraction – are the leading causes of roadway deaths. When driving, avoid all distractions including mobile devices and infotainment systems, observe posted speed limits and take precautions to prevent dangerous driving behaviors.

: Data shows dangerous driver behaviors – such as speeding, impairment and distraction – are the leading causes of roadway deaths. When driving, avoid all distractions including mobile devices and infotainment systems, observe posted speed limits and take precautions to prevent dangerous driving behaviors. Stand up to impaired driving : Keep yourself and others accountable; plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make alternate arrangements to avoid impaired driving.

: Keep yourself and others accountable; plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make alternate arrangements to avoid impaired driving. Check your vehicle : Make sure your vehicle is safe to drive by checking your tires, oil level and other important functions before getting on the road. An estimated 57 million vehicles have open safety recalls – check if your vehicle does at CheckToProtect.org

: Make sure your vehicle is safe to drive by checking your tires, oil level and other important functions before getting on the road. An estimated 57 million vehicles have open safety recalls – check if your vehicle does at Always buckle up : NSC estimates an additional 96 lives could be saved this Memorial Day holiday period if all projected vehicle occupants wear a seatbelt.

: NSC estimates an additional 96 lives could be saved this Memorial Day holiday period if all projected vehicle occupants wear a seatbelt. Don't leave passengers behind: Always check before locking your vehicle to ensure no passengers such as children or pets are left inside. Learn more about preventing child vehicular heat strokes here.

NSC partners with communities nationwide through the Road to Zero Coalition to advance comprehensive roadway safety solutions. Learn how the Council is working toward zero traffic deaths at nsc.org/roadtozero.

View the full analysis and more data at injuryfacts.nsc.org/memorial-day.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

SOURCE National Safety Council