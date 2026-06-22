National Safety Council Projects Increased Traffic Crash Risk during Fourth of July Weekend

NSC urges roadway safety ahead of the busy holiday travel period

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council urges all roadway users to make safe choices this Fourth of July by driving sober, buckling up and observing speed limits. NSC analysis estimates 410 people may die in motor vehicle crashes during the 2026 Independence Day holiday period, from 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 5.

All traffic crashes are preventable, and more lives can be saved if drivers and vehicle occupants take the steps necessary to protect themselves and others. NSC estimates an additional 100 lives could be saved this holiday period if all vehicle occupants wear a seat belt. Last year, an estimated 38% of fatal traffic crashes involved an alcohol-impaired driver during Independence Day weekend, reinforcing the importance of planning ahead for a sober driver.

"As we prepare to commemorate our nation's 250th anniversary, we have an opportunity to make this Independence Day one of the safest yet," said Lorraine Martin, NSC CEO. "Every driver has the power to help prevent a tragedy by making simple, safe choices behind the wheel. Driving sober, slowing down and staying focused on the road can help ensure more people spend this holiday weekend with family and friends rather than getting hurt or losing their lives."

These simple steps can help keep all roadway users safe:

Always check your vehicle to ensure children, pets and other passengers are not left behind in hot cars

Avoid distractions while driving, including cell phones and infotainment systems

Get plenty of sleep and avoid driving while fatigued

Plan ahead and designate a sober driver, or make alternate arrangements

Check your vehicle for open safety recalls at ChecktoProtect.org

Follow posted speed limits and buckle up on every trip

NSC partners with communities nationwide through the Road to Zero Coalition to eliminate roadway fatalities and advance comprehensive roadway safety solutions. This holiday, every safe decision can help us move closer to that goal. Learn how the Council is working toward zero traffic deaths at nsc.org/roadtozero.

View the full analysis and more data at injuryfacts.nsc.org/independence-day.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

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©2026 National Safety Council

SOURCE National Safety Council