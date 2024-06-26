National Safety Council Estimates 599 Lives May Be Lost in Preventable Traffic Crashes Over July 4 Weekend

The 2024 Independence Day holiday period begins the evening of July 3 and ends just before midnight on July 7

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to analysis by the National Safety Council, 599 lives are estimated to be lost in preventable traffic crashes over Independence Day weekend. Observed this year between 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, the July 4 holiday period is one of the most dangerous times of the year on U.S. roadways, so extra caution is critical to staying safe.

"Data show 40% of fatalities during the July 4 holiday period involve an alcohol-impaired driver, one of the highest percentages among all the major holidays, which makes staying safe on the roads even more crucial," said Mark Chung, executive vice president of roadway practice at NSC. "Anyone who has lost a loved one to a motor vehicle crash knows all too well the immense, devastatingly real and truly tragic impact it has on families, friends, neighbors and entire communities. From buckling up, slowing down and driving free of distraction and impairment to demanding safer roads and safer speeds, we all can and must take action to be safe. The lives of our loved ones may depend on it."

For more safety tips, including how drivers can prepare before they go, look before they lock, protect vulnerable passengers and learn about in-vehicle safety technologies, please visit nsc.org/saferoads. Review supplemental information about the Independence Day holiday fatality estimates, and additional motor vehicle data and research at injuryfacts.nsc.org.

