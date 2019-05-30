National Safety Council Honors Texas Employers with Traffic Safety Awards

ITASCA, Ill., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At least one person has died on Texas roads every day for the last 18½ years. Today, 16 Texas employers who have partnered with the National Safety Council and Our Driving Concern will be recognized for their commitment to change this.

The Texas Employer Traffic Safety Awards, presented at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute Traffic Safety Conference in San Antonio, recognize these employers for identifying risky driving behaviors and affecting culture change. Since 2014, Our Driving Concern officials have presented the Texas Employer Traffic Safety Awards in cooperation with the Texas Department of Transportation.

"It is heartbreaking to know that every day for more than 18 years someone has lost a spouse, a child, a friend or a co-worker," said Lisa Robinson, a senior program manager with the National Safety Council and head of Our Driving Concern. "Equally alarming is data that shows one person is injured in a crash on Texas roads every two minutes. This underscores the importance of working together to keep everyone safe, and employers have a critical role. We are pleased to see these Texas organizations leading the way, and we are proud to recognize them for their efforts."

Award recipients range from businesses with as few as 200 employees to as many as 10,000, and from nonprofits to municipal organizations. Employee education, training and other activities centered on traffic safety were considered in the evaluation process.

This is the third straight year NSC and Our Driving Concern have called out traffic safety leaders in three categories. This year, four Texas employers went above and beyond to earn Exemplary distinction:

Exemplary Award Recipients

City of Waco

Pioneer Natural Resources

ProFrac Services

Texas Mutual Insurance Company

The efforts of 12 other Texas employers are highlighted in Award and Honorable Mention categories.

Award Recipients

AFC Transportation

City of Austin Public Works Department

City of Irving

City of San Antonio Office of Risk Management

City of San Marcos

CPS Energy

Jetco Delivery

Star Shuttle & Charter

Honorable Mention Recipients

Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority

City of Frisco

GHD Services

Saulsbury Industries

Visit txdrivingconcern.org for more information about the Texas Employer Traffic Safety Awards and the Our Driving Concern program.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where it can make the most impact.

About the Our Driving Concern Texas Employer Traffic Safety Program

The Our Driving Concern Texas Employer Traffic Safety Program is a driving initiative of the National Safety Council funded, in part, by the Texas Department of Transportation. This initiative supports a statewide network of employer involvement in crash prevention. Our Driving Concern provides a variety of free resources, training opportunities and educational materials to help employers engage their employees in safe driving behaviors. Have a question or a request for your organization? Please contact Lisa Robinson, CFLE, Our Driving Concern program manager, (512) 466-7383.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Connect with ODC:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Contact: Maureen Vogel

Sr. Public Relations Manager

(630) 775-2307

SOURCE National Safety Council

Related Links

http://www.nsc.org

