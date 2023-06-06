National Safety Council Kicks Off 27th Observance of National Safety Month in June 2023

News provided by

National Safety Council

06 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Whether on the job, on the roads, in the community or at home, NSC encourages all to be safety role models

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its establishment by the National Safety Council in June 1996, organizations and individuals across the country have come together to join NSC in observance of National Safety Month, a dedication each June to bring extra attention to the safety issues faced from the workplace to anyplace. The latest available data reveals more than 4,400 preventable workplace deaths and 4.26 million injuries occurred in 2021. With transportation as one of the leading sectors for workplace fatalities, and NSC estimates showing more than 46,200 people, including workers, died in preventable traffic crashes in 2022, raising public awareness of the leading safety and health risks in order to decrease the number of preventable injuries and deaths in the United States is as important as ever.

"Since its start, the National Safety Council has been on a mission to promote safety and health," said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of NSC. "Regardless of whether you're on the job, on the roads, in your community or at home, in order to be safe, you must be able to feel safe, and safety means something different for each of us; it's personal. This June, the National Safety Council encourages employers and individuals alike to be safety role models on and off the job because it just may prevent an injury or save a life."

As part of the observance, each week of June is focused on a specific safety issue. This year the topics include:

  • Week 1: Emergency Preparedness
  • Week 2: Slips, Trips and Falls
  • Week 3: Heat-Related Illness
  • Week 4: Hazard Recognition

For more information on National Safety Month and to access free workplace safety resources such as graphics, tip sheets, articles and more, please visit nsc.org/nsm. NSC members can click here for member-exclusive National Safety Month materials, including safety talks, webinars and safety program templates. Learn more about how to become a member of NSC at nsc.org/membership.

About the National Safety Council
The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for nearly 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Instagram

SOURCE National Safety Council

Also from this source

National Safety Council Work to Zero Initiative Unveils New Research on Improving Workplace Safety with Robotics

Driving Impaired Cannot Be an Option This Memorial Day

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.