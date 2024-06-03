National Safety Council Leads 28th Observance of National Safety Month

The four weekly topics for the 2024 observance include safety engagement, roadway safety, risk reduction, and slips, trips and falls

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each June, the National Safety Council leads National Safety Month, an annual observance to raise awareness of the leading causes of preventable injury and death. According to the latest data available, preventable injuries are the third leading cause of death in the United States and took more than 227,000 lives in 2022.

"First launched in 1996 to educate and encourage safe behaviors at work, on the roads and in communities, National Safety Month is also a time to remember that keeping each other safe is one of the most important things we can ever do," said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of NSC. "At NSC, we know employers and individuals who encourage others to be safe at work, at home, and everywhere in between are preventing injuries and saving lives. Thank you for being a safety role model; the impact you have on others is immeasurable."

As part of the monthlong observance, each week of June is focused on a specific safety issue. This year the topics include:

Week 1: Safety Engagement

Week 2: Roadway Safety

Week 3: Risk Reduction

Week 4: Slips, Trips and Falls

For more information on National Safety Month and to access free workplace safety resources such as graphics, videos, games, articles and more, please visit nsc.org/nsm. NSC members can click here for member-exclusive National Safety Month materials, including safety talks, webinars and digital quick tips. Learn more about how to become a member of NSC at nsc.org/membership.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

SOURCE National Safety Council