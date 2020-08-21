National Safety Council Moves its Flagship Event - NSC Congress & Expo - Virtual

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid continuing concerns about COVID-19, the National Safety Council will host its annual flagship conference, NSC Congress & Expo, as a fully virtual event in March 2021. Rescheduled dates will be finalized in the coming weeks.

The NSC Congress & Expo was originally slated for Indianapolis this October, then rescheduled and moved to Houston for March 2021. It has been held annually since 1912; 2020 will mark just the second time that NSC has not held an in-person Congress & Expo. The event was postponed in 1945 as the country recovered from World War II and travel restrictions remained in place.

"Our stakeholders all expect an excellent experience and most important, they expect to be safe," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "By moving our Congress & Expo fully online to a virtual platform, we can both ensure a safe and comfortable event for everyone while continuing to deliver the world-class safety event everyone looks forward to each year. We look forward to returning to in-person events as soon as it is safe to do so."

NSC Congress & Expo is just one of several events the Council has reimagined as the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. In July, NSC hosted its 2020 Southern Safety Conference & Expo virtually. The annual Green Cross for Safety Awards gala, originally rescheduled for October in tandem with Congress & Expo, will be held virtually October 1.

Updated information on all events will be available at nsc.org/coronavirus.

