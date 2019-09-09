National Safety Council Presents Parsons With The 2019 Robert W. Campbell Award

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the National Safety Council presented the 2019 Robert W. Campbell Award to Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) at the NSC Congress & Expo, the world's largest annual gathering of safety and health professionals. Campbell Award winners are an elite group of organizations that have successfully integrated environmental, health and safety (EHS) management with business operations as a cornerstone of corporate excellence.

"Parsons employees work in all types of environments, and their leadership has ensured these workers are safe no matter where they are," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "Its innovative approaches to EHS excellence make it an ideal recipient of our most prestigious safety award. We are proud to honor them, and we appreciate all they do for their employees and the world."

Campbell Award applicants are evaluated based on their ability to integrate their EHS management system into business practices. Parsons leads in safety, health and environmental performance through the implementation of Environmental, Safety, Health, and Risk Program (ESHARP) and the Sustainability Handbook. Together, these resources integrate safety, health and environment and systems into internal operations and interactions with employees, customers and the communities in which Parsons conducts business, allowing Parsons to enhance the overall sustainability of the organization from an environmental, sociocultural and economic point of view.

Parsons's commitment to safety is reflected in its best practices, including the OWN ZERO initiative that frames EHS communications to employees. OWN ZERO breaks down the specifics of the EHS management system to allow employees to focus on actions that are most impactful. Additionally, Parsons prioritizes organizational transparency among its peers, sharing data and best practices openly.

"Despite operating in a competitive world, safety is never a competition," said Chuck Harrington, Parsons CEO. "Throughout our 75-year history, Parsons has fully understood, appreciated and lived the importance of safety and health as a cultural tenet. Safety needs to be top of mind at all times, and it's incumbent on businesses to collaborate and share best practices so our customers, partners and employees go home safely every day."

The Campbell Award is underwritten by the Exxon Mobil Corporation and Cummins Inc. It is named for Robert W. Campbell, a safety pioneer and the first president of the National Safety Council. Visit CampbellAward.org for more information.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact. Safety+Health magazine, the Council's flagship publication, is a leading source of occupational safety and health information.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

