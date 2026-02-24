National Safety Council Projects 12% Decrease in U.S. Traffic Fatalities in 2025

Nine states and D.C. saw decreases of more than 15%

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preliminary analysis from the National Safety Council estimates 37,810 motor vehicle crash deaths in the United States in 2025 – a 12% decrease from 2024, even as overall miles driven increased by 0.9%.

Nine states and the District of Columbia experienced decreases of more than 15%: D.C. (-52%), California (-40%), Rhode Island (-29%), Iowa (-24%), Minnesota (-21%), Mississippi (-19%), New York (-18%), Connecticut (-16%), Maryland (-16%) and South Dakota (-16%). Eight states saw increases: Hawaii (+25%), Wyoming (+12%) and Kansas (+10%) led that group with gains of 10% or more, followed by New Mexico (+8%), Idaho (+7%), Louisiana (+5%), Vermont (+5%) and Colorado (+3%).

"The decrease in roadway fatalities is more than a number. It represents lives saved and families kept whole," said Lorraine Martin, NSC CEO. "It is also proof that our sustained efforts to make our roads safer are working. We must continue to work together as advocates, policymakers and communities to build on this progress, until no one ever loses their life on our roads again."

This progress reflects the kind of coordinated, multi-stakeholder effort that the Road to Zero Coalition was built to advance. Led by NSC and established in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Road to Zero Coalition is the nation's largest traffic safety alliance – uniting more than 650 organizations around a shared goal of eliminating roadway fatalities in the United States by 2050.

Dangerous driving behaviors – including speeding, distracted and impaired driving – remain the leading cause of traffic deaths for all roadway users: pedestrians, cyclists, passengers and drivers. Addressing these risks requires driver education, infrastructure improvements, better vehicle design, legislation and evidence-driven technology.

NSC continues to advocate for proven safety technologies including speed safety cameras, intelligent speed assistance, telematics, advanced impaired driving prevention technology and automatic emergency braking. These tools have demonstrated effectiveness in reducing crashes and saving lives.

Reducing traffic deaths requires coordinated government action based on the Safe System Approach. NSC urges the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to maintain its commitment to prioritize engagement with transportation stakeholders committed to reaching zero fatalities and serious injuries by 2050. This vision should also include collaboration with the Departments of Labor and Health and Human Services, and allow for collaboration among technology providers, motor vehicle manufacturers and safety advocates. By aligning federal, state and local resources, requiring necessary vehicle technology and supporting vital research, DOT can make a lasting impact on roadway safety.

The Safe System Approach is a holistic roadway safety model that has shown measurable success in eliminating preventable traffic fatalities. The approach focuses on five key elements: safer roads, safer speeds, safer vehicles, safer people and better post-crash care.

Motor vehicle fatality estimates are subject to slight fluctuations as data matures. NSC uses data from the National Center for Health Statistics, an arm of the CDC, so that deaths occurring within 100 days of the crash and on both public and private roadways – such as parking lots and driveways – are included in the Council's estimates.

The Council has calculated traffic fatality estimates since 1913. Supplemental estimate information, including estimates for each state and month, can be found here.

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

