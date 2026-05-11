MākuSafe Named 2026 Work to Zero Safety Innovation Challenge Winner

Tech innovators present solutions to workplace fatigue at NSC Safety Summit

BALTIMORE, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council announced MākuSafe as the winner of the 2026 Work to Zero Safety Innovation Challenge, an annual competition showcasing technologies designed to address some of the most serious risks facing workers today – a core focus of NSC.

Hosted by the Work to Zero initiative at the NSC Safety Summit, this year's challenge concentrated on solutions to workplace fatigue, a critical but often overlooked hazard that impairs judgment, slows reaction time and increases the risk of incidents.

The competition, held in collaboration with TechConnect, began with 10 solution providers, with conference attendees voting to narrow the field to three semifinalists: electrocore, Inc., MākuSafe and Predictive Safety SRP, Inc. These organizations presented their solutions at the Learning Lab before the Summit's closing keynote session, where expert judges and audience members selected the winner based on innovation, scalability and potential to save lives.

"Fatigue continues to put workers at risk across industries every day," said Dr. Matt Law, director of Work to Zero at NSC. "MākuSafe stood out for its ability to translate innovation into real-world impact. Their solution shows how technology can help identify fatigue risks earlier and give employers the tools they need to prevent injuries and save lives – which is at the heart of our work at NSC."

"We're honored to be selected by NSC and the broader safety community as the 2026 Work to Zero Safety Innovation Challenge winner," said Tom West, vice president, global practice leader of MākuSafe. "Fatigue is a complex challenge, and we designed our technology to give organizations practical, real-time insights they can act on. This recognition reinforces our commitment to developing solutions that help prevent workplace incidents before they happen."

All 10 Safety Innovation Challenge solution providers are also eligible to participate in the Work to Zero Pilot Grant Program, which provides funding and support to help organizations trial these technologies in real-world environments.

In partnership with McElhattan Foundation, Work to Zero is part of the Council's commitment to eliminating workplace fatalities through innovation and research. To learn more about tools and resources to protect workers, visit nsc.org/worktozero.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

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©2026 National Safety Council

SOURCE National Safety Council