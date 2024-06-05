National Safety Council Receives Funding from McElhattan Foundation to Continue Advancing Workplace Safety Through Technology

The additional $3 million grant helps fuel the NSC mission to save lives from the workplace to anyplace

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the United States each year, thousands of people lose their life on the job, with the latest data showing 4,695 preventable workplace deaths occurred in 2022. To help curb this deadly trend, the National Safety Council launched Work to Zero in 2019 with funding from the McElhattan Foundation. This initiative is focused on educating employers on technological safety enhancements that promise to reduce and ultimately eliminate deaths in the workplace. Today, NSC is proud to announce it has received an additional $3 million grant from the McElhattan Foundation to further support the program in an effort to increase employers' adoption of life-saving safety technology and eliminate workplace fatalities by 2050.

"Through the Work to Zero initiative at NSC, we demonstrate the benefits of safety technology and help employers implement solutions to save lives. None of those efforts would be possible without the McElhattan Foundation," said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of NSC. "We are thrilled to receive this additional grant from the Foundation and thank them for their continued support as we work to save lives from the workplace to anyplace through the use of technology."

Since NSC last received an additional $3 million grant from McElhattan Foundation in 2021, Work to Zero has released numerous educational materials and webinars on emerging topics such as drones, fatigue monitoring and wearables, proximity sensors, VR/AR as well as location geofencing technology. In addition to launching the Safety Innovation Journey, Work to Zero participated in the Future of EHS in 2023 and 2024, bringing together leading EHS experts to discuss the latest life-saving technology. Last year, Work to Zero also wrapped up the first Safety Innovation Challenge, a pilot program designed to help small to medium-sized companies trial and adopt safety technologies.

"The Work to Zero team has done great work since day one, and the McElhattan Foundation is proud to continue funding this initiative," said Sarah Pistella, Program Officer for the McElhattan Foundation. "We look forward to seeing Work to Zero continue to reach to new industries, helping even more employers see the benefits of protecting their workers through safety technology."

Established in 1994, and previously the charitable arm of Industrial Scientific Corporation, the Foundation was founded by K.E. McElhattan and his son, Kent McElhattan. Kent was a member of the NSC Board of Directors for a decade, serving as chairman from 2010 until 2013. Under his leadership, Industrial Scientific was a founding member of the Campbell Institute. Kent's personal achievements were honored with the Flame of Life award in 2021.

NSC is committed to working towards zero workplace fatalities by helping employers implement safety technologies. For more information about the NSC Work to Zero initiative, please visit nsc.org/worktozero.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

