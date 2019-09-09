National Safety Council Recognizes Dr. Megan Tranter with Marion Martin Award

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The National Safety Council is honored to announce that Dr. Megan Tranter, global director of environment, health and safety at Amazon, is the recipient of its 2019 Marion Martin Award, presented annually to an outstanding female safety professional. Tranter was honored during the opening session of the annual NSC Congress & Expo in San Diego on Sept. 9.

Tranter is an executive with global experience managing non-financial risk. She is Amazon's first global EHS director and was the first female EHS senior director – and then vice president – at PepsiCo. Throughout her career, Tranter has encouraged women to pursue professions involving safety. Most recently, she co-founded the Women in EHS group at Amazon, which aims to create a thriving global EHS organization propelled by strong, successful women in EHS roles.

"Megan is a true role model for women in safety," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "She has been a leader at some of the largest companies in the world, and her commitment to advancing safety improvements is to be commended, as is her dedication to promoting women in safety."

Launched in 2016, the Marion Martin Award annually celebrates the accomplishments of women in safety who have paved the way to success for other women in the profession.

For more information about the Marion Martin Award, as well as other National Safety Council awards, visit nsc.org/awards.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

SOURCE National Safety Council

