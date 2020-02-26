National Safety Council Statement on Active Shooter Situation at Molson Coors Facility in Milwaukee

ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council is closely monitoring information about an active shooter situation that arose Wednesday afternoon in Milwaukee, Wis. The Council's thoughts go out to all impacted by the horrifying situation. Assaults are the second leading cause of workplace deaths and account for more than 16,000 injuries each year. Thankfully active shooter events are still rare but when they happen, they are terrifying and can turn deadly in seconds.

NSC urges employers to practice active shooter drills often with staff. Many people believe that only luck can save you from an active shooter, but the right training really can make a difference. It is training no one ever hopes to use, but the skills are vital if such a frightening situation does unfold.

Every employee deserves a safe work environment and to come home each day to family and friends. To rob a worker of this right is a tragedy. NSC is committed to relentlessly assessing the biggest risks to workers' safety and developing solutions to mitigate them in the hope of helping people live their fullest lives.

