National Safety Council Statement on Changes to Health Care Data Collection

ITASCA, Ill., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council is monitoring the health care data collection changes announced by HHS earlier this week. At no time has the integrity and transparency of the nation's health care data been more critical than during this national pandemic. Health care leaders, scientists, businesses and the public have greatly relied on the extensive data collected by the CDC to inform injury prevention decisions and the development of life-saving programs. CDC has been an important partner to so many organizations during times of national health challenges. The data collected and stored by CDC has been immensely valuable, and NSC would hope that any modifications merely augment that value.

Changes to a data collection and repository process must, at minimum, preserve transparency and ensure that all data – previously and currently collected – is available to the public consistently and as quickly as possible. We would further appreciate assurances that any additional data collected as a result of process changes are also publicly available as expeditiously as possible to support critical decision-making. Like other organizations, we are navigating the intent of and repercussions from this week's announcement, and we are hopeful that all actions enhance the integrity and transparency of our nation's health care data.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

