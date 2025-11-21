National Safety Council Statement on USDOT Release of New Female Crash Test Dummy Design

National Safety Council

Nov 21, 2025, 15:29 ET

New design addresses the ongoing trend of higher crash injury and fatality rates for women than men

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Safety Council applauded the U.S. Department of Transportation's (USDOT) release of a new female crash test dummy design that addresses the ongoing trend of higher crash injury and fatality rates among women than men.

The advanced design better represents women's body types, enabling improved assessment of injury risk for small female occupants and ultimately resulting in more effective safety features in cars. 

"The National Safety Council applauds USDOT for releasing a female crash test dummy design that will make car travel safer for women," said Lorraine Martin, CEO of the National Safety Council. "Women continue to suffer higher rates of crash fatality and serious injury compared to men, despite being less likely to get into fatal crashes than men. This new vehicle crash test device is a breakthrough in efforts to close the safety gap for female vehicle occupants that has persisted for far too long." 

The National Safety Council has long supported efforts to modernize crash testing and ensure vehicle safety standards reflect real-world crash data for everyone on the road. 

The National Safety Council publicly supports Senator Deb Fischer's (R-NE) bipartisan She Develops Regulations In Vehicle Equality and Safety (She DRIVES) Act. The legislation would require use of the most advanced crash test devices available, including female crash test dummies, and update U.S. crashworthiness testing procedures.

About the National Safety Council
The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

