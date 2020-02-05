National Safety Council Welcomes Six New Members to Campbell Institute

ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Campbell Institute at the National Safety Council is proud to announce six new member organizations dedicated to world class environment, health and safety (EHS) practices. Ameren, Avetta, Cementos Progreso, ContourGlobal, Honeywell's Aerospace business and Nutrien have all joined the Institute – the global center of EHS excellence.

"Each member of the Campbell Institute offers valuable perspectives and best practices to advance the future of EHS and save lives," said John Dony, director of the Campbell Institute. "The Institute is proud to welcome these outstanding organizations and expand the reach of our collective efforts."

The Campbell Institute helps organizations achieve and sustain EHS excellence and is built on the belief that a focus on EHS management is necessary for business success. Membership offers the unique opportunity to interact with organizations across industries to share best practices and connect with thought leaders worldwide.

As a member of the Institute, these organizations confirm their commitment to EHS. Vetted by the Institute in a rigorous process, members understand the value of protecting their people and preserving their communities and the environment. Each member is individually strong, but collectively they can make a stronger impact.

Institute members and those interested in advancing the future of EHS will be attending the annual Campbell Institute Symposium, held Feb. 11-12 in Bonita Springs, Florida. Cutting-edge topics explored during this event will include emerging technology, mental health, human performance, serious injury and fatality prevention, sustainability, visual literacy and more.

