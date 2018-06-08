National Sales Award Goes to LJC Business Partners

The firm, led by President Edward Cacho, earned the quarterly Campaign Cup award for the high quality sales metrics achieved on behalf of the client measured against other companies focused on the same campaign nationwide. In addition to being honored for their superb work during the first quarter of this year, LJC Business Partners also earned this recognition for excellence throughout 2017.

"It is indeed an honor to earn this trophy again because it means we are consistently providing the client with excellent results," said Edward Cacho. "We are pleased to accept this award and we are looking forward to continued partnership and new market expansion with this client in the future."

LJC Business Partners works with leading clients to acquire new customers while retaining current customers. In addition to providing outsourced sales and marketing services to the client, LJC Business Partners also focuses on developing its people as leaders. The company is also philanthropic, giving time and funds to support various nonprofits such as local food banks and Operation Smile.

About LJC Business Partners

A privately owned sales and marketing firm headquartered in Kansas City, LJC Business Partners specializes in customer acquisition and retention. The team at LJC Business Partners provides outsourced sales solutions for leading companies nationwide, increasing market share and brand awareness for its clients. For more information, call 913-708-8388 or go to www.ljcbusinesspartners.com/.

