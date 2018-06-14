National Sales Recognition Earned by Prestige Business Solutions

Prestige Business Solutions outperformed other companies working on the same program from coast to coast, setting the pace to win the Campaign Cup. The firm has won this quarterly trophy, which is awarded to the top-performing company based on both quality and sales metrics, numerous times in recent years.

CEO Mateo Milic praised his team's strong performance: "It is indeed an honor to receive this award again, as it reflects our continued dedication to excellence on behalf of the client, and we are working to keep the Cup in our office for the entirety of 2018."

The knowledgeable sales representatives at Prestige Business Solutions provide outstanding service with integrity to both clients and customers. The company provides clients with personalized customer acquisition and retention strategies that allow for successful campaign development and execution. Prestige Business Solutions continues to grow to meet client demand and has recently expanded into a larger space to accommodate that growth.

Chosen as a Best and Brightest Place to Work in the Orlando area in 2016 and 2017, Prestige Business Solutions promotes a fun, energetic, yet competitive environment in which leaders are encouraged to grow both personally and professionally. The company also gives back to the community through philanthropic outreach, supporting worthy nonprofits such as Operation Smile.

Prestige Business Solutions is a leading outsourced sales and consulting firm based in Florida that drives results for Fortune 500 clients in the retail, telecommunication, and entertainment industries via innovative, targeted marketing strategies. The company also values the entrepreneurial growth of their employees. For more information, call 407-636-8720 or go to http://prestigebusinesssolutionsinc.com/.

