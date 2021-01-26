National School Choice Week Adds "Schools Near Me" Tool, Enabling Families To Learn About and Search Options in One Place

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the addition of an in-house school search tool, National School Choice Week's website is now the most comprehensive online destination where families can learn about all the types of schools available to them, explore how to access each option, and search for a school or learning environment at schoolchoiceweek.com/schools-near-me.

The new " Schools Near Me " tool to allow families to easily find and compare public, charter, magnet, and private school options in a 5 to 30 mile radius of their zip code. By nature, the tool focuses on physical, in-person learning locations, but National School Choice Week also offers families comprehensive guides to free online schools and homeschooling options. Families can access full school profiles directly from the tool on Public School Review and Private School Review .

"Parents can now access, in one place, a seamless experience where they not only learn about the different types of learning environments, but also embark on choosing a school," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "I am thrilled by this addition to our resources for families, who are so eager for clear and student-centered information."

Families can use the "Schools Near Me" tool to search by school type or grade level. At a glance, the tool displays the address, grades served, and number of students at each nearby school. Each result also links to the school's website, the school's profile on Public School Review or Private School Review, and map directions. With the click of a button, families can have a copy of their results emailed to them for future reference.

The school finder tool caps off a year of brand new publications and resources by National School Choice Week for both parents and educators. For parents, these included School Choice Roadmaps that outline every learning option in every state, the ultimate guide to learning pods , free remote learning resources designed for parents , tips for how parents can continue to an IEP, even if they homeschool , and comprehensive guides, customized by state, for every type of education option, in Spanish .

For educators, these included a comprehensive list of free remote learning resources for educators impacted by school closures, launched in March, and tools for educators serving students with disabilities .

National School Choice Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

