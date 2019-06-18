National Scoliosis Center Says Early Detection Of Scoliosis Is Critical To Treatment

Scoliosis is defined as an abnormal curvature of the spine greater than 10 degrees with observable three-dimensional prominence. It often appears during growth spurts in girls and boys between the ages of 10 and 15; however, scoliosis can affect infants, young children and adults.

The consequences of missing warning signs can be detrimental to children's health. According to Luke Stikeleather, "It can mean the difference between a child wearing a brace versus a child having spinal fusion surgery."

Since most public schools no longer perform scoliosis screening, it is vital that parents monitor the signs of scoliosis in a timely manner and, where appropriate, communicate concerns to their physician. "When curves are identified at smaller values and we intervene effectively with bracing, we can have a very successful outcome," says Luke Stikeleather.

The best ways to identify symptoms of scoliosis are to look for: uneven shoulders (one shoulder being higher than the other), uneven hips (with one resting higher than the other), or prominence or unevenness in the back when their child bends over.

Luke Stikeleather is the founder and president of the National Scoliosis Center, where he serves as the chief orthotist exclusively specializing in scoliosis treatment. Luke is an internationally recognized scoliosis expert, with over 30 years in the field. Some of his accolades include: associate fellow of the Scoliosis Research Society, founding member and 2018-19 president of the International Society of Spinal Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation Treatment (SOSORT) and serving on the BrAIST Bracing Evaluation Committee2008-2014.



*National Scoliosis Foundation

