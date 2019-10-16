National Scoliosis Center Urges Parents To Check Children's Spines

Pain is only one indicator of possible spinal issues, and with conditions such as scoliosis and kyphosis pain is not common. Therefore, it is imperative that parents check for observable physical changes in their children's spinal alignment.

Here are things to check for:

Unevenness: The most prevalent signs of scoliosis are uneven shoulders, hips, or a curve in the back. When leaning over (i.e., reaching down to touch one's toes) the two sides of the back will be at different heights.

Lower Back Pain: If adolescents, especially athletes, complain of back pain and stiffness, they might be suffering from lumbar spondylolysis. Often this pain is caused by injuries due to overuse and intense physical exercise. Lumbar spondylolysis is characterized by a degeneration of the discs between the vertebrae.

Slouching: If parents notice a slouching or hunchback posture in their child it might be indicative of Schuermann's Kyphosis. This condition is found in teens during or after a growth spurt and causes a forward rounding curvature in the back due to abnormal growth of vertebrae. Patients with Schuermann's disease are physically unable to straighten their back.

Falling or Difficulty Walking/Running: Juvenile Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type III, is a rare genetic abnormality characterized by muscle weakness and atrophy. It is typically identified in young children, but can present in adolescents as well. Parents might notice decreased muscle strength, especially in the legs.

Luke Stikeleather, Founder and President of the National Scoliosis Center (Baltimore, MD and Fairfax, VA), encourages parents to talk with their child's physician if they notice any of these signs or symptoms. "When abnormalities and curves are identified early and we intervene effectively with bracing, we can have a very successful outcome without resorting to invasive surgery," says Stikeleather.

Luke Stikeleather is an internationally recognized scoliosis expert, with over 30 years in the field. He is an associate fellow of the Scoliosis Research Society and founding member and 2018-19 president of the International Society of Spinal Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation Treatment.

SOURCE National Scoliosis Center