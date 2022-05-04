National Search Begins for Rockland Community College's 8th President

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockland Community College (RCC) announced today that Dr. Michael A. Baston will be stepping down from his position as president of the College in July and has accepted a new position as President of Cuyahoga Community College located in Cleveland, Ohio. An interim president will be selected by the Board of Trustees for RCC and that individual will serve while a national search takes place to identify a successor.

"We are appreciative of Dr. Michael Baston's leadership and inspiration during his time at RCC, especially in light of the unique challenges we faced over the past two years. We are committed to finding a new president for the College who will continue to amplify and expand on the mission and vision of RCC. Rockland Community College has been serving the surrounding community for over six decades providing educational opportunities for individuals at all ages and stages of life. We will continue to fulfill that mission while embracing and moving forward with many of the initiatives developed over the past several years. The next president will continue to carry forward the work we have always done in serving our diverse community," stated Martin Wortendyke, Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Dr. Baston has served as president of Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York since 2017. He led numerous initiatives spurring growth and increasing educational pathways. Under his guidance, the College launched a new hospitality and culinary arts center, Career Skills and English Skills Academies to address middle-skills workforce needs, and secured $30 million in grants, capital and other funding including back-to-back Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institution awards, the largest grants in RCC history.

"This was a difficult decision," stated Baston. "I have truly enjoyed leading Rockland Community College over the past five years and while the pandemic presented unique challenges, I believe the RCC campus community is stronger and more prepared for the future than ever before. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I know my successor will be welcomed with open arms and lead RCC into the next exciting phase of its history."

