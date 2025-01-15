National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Passes Baton to National Security Advisor-Designate Michael Waltz at the U.S. Institute of Peace

The event culminated in National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Security Advisor-designate Michael Waltz taking the stage with former National Security Advisor Stephen J. Hadley to engage in a wide-ranging conversation about pressing national security issues — both foreign and domestic — that the incoming administration will inherit.

The fast-paced conversation touched on ongoing national security issues concerning Iran, the broader Middle East, China, Taiwan, the U.S. southern border, the threat of ISIS-inspired attacks, fentanyl, wildfires in Los Angeles, and artificial intelligence.

National Security Advisor Sullivan underscored the importance of the already-deep transition consultations taking place with National Security Advisor-designate Waltz: "Just in the period of this transition, we've seen the fall of Assad, we've seen the declaration of martial law in Korea, we have an active, ongoing negotiation for a cease-fire and hostage deal in Gaza, we had the first deadly terrorist attack of the Biden administration on January 1 … That's all during the transition."

Striking a bipartisan tone, Michael Waltz said of the transition: "At the end of the day, we're all Americans, and we're sending the message that to our adversaries, don't you dare try to take advantage of this time."

The conversation concluded when Steven J. Hadley invited Sullivan to pass the baton to Waltz as George Moose and USIP Board Chair Ambassador John J. Sullivan joined them on stage to witness the successful handover.

Earlier in the day, Representative Brian Mast (R-FL) and Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY) engaged in a lively conversation focused on advancing American prosperity and security. And in the context of the event's overall theme — America's future in an era of strategic competition — bipartisan panels addressed the challenges posed by old and new technology, as well as economics and trade. The entire event can be viewed here.

For information on USIP, visit: https://www.usip.org/about.

