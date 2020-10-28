National Security Expert Frank Gaffney Launches New TV Program

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real America's Voice, the source for uncensored news across the country is pleased to salute a valued addition to its programming lineup: "Securing America with Frank Gaffney," a program that addresses the opportunities and challenges our country faces at home and abroad – and what we can, and must, do about them. Securing America is broadcast and streamed across the network's various platforms every weekday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. The program began airing in recent weeks.

Securing America's host, Frank Gaffney, is one of the country's most experienced national security experts and among its most prolific contributors to the public policy debate. His guests regularly include top policymakers, legislators, subject matter experts, authors, journalists and freedom fighters. Among those featured recently are National Economic Council Director Lawrence Kudlow, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, and U.S. Congressmen Chris Stewart and Scott Perry. The show delivers access to the Real America's Voice audience insights about what makes our nation exceptional and about those enemies, foreign and domestic, against whom our Constitution must be protected.

Dr. Gina Loudon, President of Programming for Real America's Voice and the host of News Prime Time said in announcing the launch of Securing America:

"We are delighted to welcome Frank Gaffney and Securing America to the growing roster of outstanding programs on Real America's Voice. We believe this program will make a real contribution to our efforts to provide uncensored news and other content needed for Americans to make informed decisions about the policies and programs that will determine our nation's future."

Mr. Gaffney observed, "I am very grateful to Dr. Loudon and the outstanding Real America's Voice team to join them in meeting our national requirement – particularly at this juncture – to deliver the unvarnished, and sometimes inconvenient, truth. We look forward to doing so fearlessly and with the help of many of the most deeply knowledgeable, experienced, and engaging people in this country and around the world."

ABOUT FRANK GAFFNEY

Mr. Gaffney swore an oath to defend our Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, over four decades ago as a young congressional staffer. He will, together with his show's remarkable contributors, be performing that mission with the redoubled energy the times require – and helping our countrymen and women do so, too.

After serving on the staff of Democratic Washington State U.S. Senator Henry "Scoop" Jackson and as a Professional Staff Member on the Senate Armed Services Committee under the chairmanship of Republican Texas U.S. Senator John Tower, Frank Gaffney became President Ronald Reagan's Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear and Arms Control Policy. After four years in that position, Mr. Gaffney was nominated by Mr. Reagan to be the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Policy and acted in that capacity for seven months.

After Mr. Gaffney left the Pentagon in 2008, he founded and became President of the Center for Security Policy in Washington, D.C. Under his three decades of leadership of that organization, it became one of America's most prominent champions of the Reagan policy of "peace through strength" and a go-to resource for government officials, the media and the public at large on a broad array of topics bearing on our prosperity and security.

Mr. Gaffney is today the Center for Security Policy's Executive Chairman, the Vice Chairman of the Committee on the Present Danger China and the President of Save the Persecuted Christians. For over eleven years, he has been the host of the Center's nationally syndicated Secure Freedom Radio talk show. In addition, his daily Secure Freedom Minute radio commentaries are heard on over 700 radio stations nationwide.

More information about Securing America, Frank Gaffney and his programming and various initiatives can be found at www.SecuringAmerica.TV.

