National Security Space Association's Moorman Center for Space Studies Paper Release: "Dynamic Space Operations: An Overview and Assessment"

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2024 -- Today the Moorman Center for Space Studies, an independent think tank within the National Security Space Association, issued a scholarly paper entitled "Dynamic Space Operations: An Overview and Assessment."

Authored by Chris Williams, Chair of the Moorman Center for Space Studies, the paper discusses the strategic underpinnings and potential value of the DSO concept, provides examples of Chinese and Russian dynamic space activities, and describes some of the key challenges and next steps in rapid implementation of DSO within the U.S. national security space enterprise.

According to Williams, "DSO promises to better position the United States for the intensifying geostrategic and astropolitical competition with the People's Republic of China. America's adversaries are developing a broad suite of space capabilities to enable their revanchist military plans and operations. Likewise, they are conducting increasingly provocative on-orbit operations that pose a direct threat to critical U.S. space systems. America must up its game to compete effectively – and DSO is one important tool to help accomplish this objective."

