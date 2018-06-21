National Selfie Day: The Non-Millennial's Guide to Taking Perfect Travel Selfies

Find the Right Angle –

If you're tilting the phone at a weird angle to put your best face forward, here's the straight scoop: a high angle doesn't improve your photos. In fact, angling the phone too much can leave you looking distorted. Instead of holding the camera at an awkward angle, try facing it head-on. Not only will you look proportionate, but viewers will be able to appreciate the scenery in the background.

Consider Your Lighting –

This should go without saying, but lighting can make or break your travel selfie. Nobody is going to be able to appreciate that gorgeous view if the lighting is bad. Natural lighting is absolutely the best, so use it as often as you are able. Be careful about shadows, which can leave you looking worn out and tired. And don't forget, when it gets dark the flash can be your absolute best friend.

Seek Out Unusual Locations –

If you really want your travel selfies to spark some interest and keep your audience intrigued, skip the usual tourist spots. Sure, the Eiffel Tower is impressive, but there are so many other stunning options to explore. Look for surprising locales to improve your photos and keep them from the usual boring looks. Not only will viewers be intrigued, your photos will end up looking unique and exciting, instead of like a stock photo.

Sunglasses or No Sunglasses –

Unless you have legitimately cool-looking sunglasses, skip them for your selfie. They distract from the surroundings and make you look more like a tourist than you'd ever want to admit. Sunglasses can also reflect oddly, ruining the careful composition of your beautiful photo. All that aside, there are times when sunglasses are acceptable: when you're at the beach or in a ridiculously sunny spot.

Mind the Sun –

If you're taking an outdoor selfie, the sun can simultaneously be your greatest friend and worst enemy. The trick to taming the sun and making sure it helps instead of hinders your photographic dreams is to keep it behind you. Try to frame the photo so your head is blocking the sun. This way you get all the light with none of the harshness. You and your surroundings will look radiant.

Figure Out Your Selfie Smile –

Some of us feel awkward cracking a grin on camera. It's time to nip that fear in the bud and beam in your next photo. Remember, you're on vacation: you should look like you're having fun. If a natural smile just isn't in the cards, don't fret. You can go for a milder look with the closed-mouth smile, being sure to smile with your eyes. And if you really want to nail that on-camera grin, practice in front of a mirror. Then the next time the selfie mood strikes you, you'll be all set to nail that perfect smile.

Beware of the Solo Selfie –

While traditionally the self is taken by, well, yourself, travel selfies are a bit different. If you're surfing for the first time, or perched on the edge of a high cliff, you don't want to be battling with a camera. Instead, ask someone to snap the camera for you. You want to get the shot, but your safety is far more important. Don't do something risky in the hopes of achieving that perfect selfie. It's not worth it; and odds are the selfie your helper takes will capture the fun and excitement of your trip.

Get Creative –

You're on vacation, visiting incredible locations, eating sensational food, and exploring the world. Instead of the standard selfies, try to get creative on your vacation. Take pictures where you try new activities, eat strange new things, or meet cool new people. Your vacation selfies are a chance to show a whole new world — and a completely different side of yourself. Have fun with them, and see where your imagination takes you.

