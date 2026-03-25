National Service Animals Monument Receives $1 Million Donation, Marking Major Milestone Toward First Federally Authorized Monument Honoring Service Animals

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Service Animals Monument (NSAM) today announced it has received an unrestricted $1 million donation, paid in full this month, accelerating efforts to build the nation's first federally authorized monument honoring service animals and their handlers.

This landmark effort, led by NSAM—the nonprofit leading the initiative—and lead sponsor, the United States War Dogs Association , unites military, law enforcement, and assistance-animal communities in a historic national tribute in the Washington, DC region.

The announcement comes on the heels of a major legislative achievement. In 2023, bipartisan legislation signed by Joe Biden authorized the construction of the National Service Animals Monument on federal land in Washington, DC. Once completed, the monument will stand as a permanent tribute to the animals and handlers who have served—and sacrificed—throughout American history.

"This is a great kickoff to our capital campaign," said Susan Bahary , founder and chair of NSAM and a renowned sculptor of national monuments honoring military and service animals. "We're deeply grateful to the U.S. War Dogs Association for their leadership, vision, and support of this national monument that will be a tribute to those who served, both human and animal kind."

NSAM has set an ambitious goal of raising $25 million and is inviting individuals, corporations, and foundations to support the creation of what leaders describe as a lasting national treasure.

"These animals are silent heroes of American service," Bahary added. "They didn't just assist—they protected, rescued, and saved lives. This monument will give them a permanent place in our nation's heart."

Chris Willingham , president of the United States War Dogs Association and a retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sergeant who dedicated much of his 20-year career to the Military Working Dog Program, emphasized the importance of national recognition for both animals and handlers across all branches of service.

"For US War Dogs, a national monument that raises the status of our military K-9s is an essential education tool and a way to honor the legacies of MWDs past, present and future," said Willingham. "We admire all that the board at NSAM is doing to bring this monument to life and feel privileged to play a small part in this significant project."

The National Service Animals Monument will be the first of its kind to honor service animals and their human partners across the military, law enforcement, and assistance sectors—past, present, and future. It will highlight the extraordinary human-animal bond, including the life-changing impact of guide and assistance dogs that enable independence and transform the lives of veterans, first responders, and civilians.

Beyond recognition, the monument aims to serve as an enduring educational and cultural landmark—one that reflects core American values of service, sacrifice, duty, courage, and partnership. NSAM leaders believe its placement in a prominent, accessible location in the nation's capital will create a powerful space for public reflection and national remembrance.

Through this initiative, NSAM seeks to elevate national awareness of the profound ways animals and humans serve one another under extraordinary circumstances, contributing meaningfully to the broader conversation about American values and the meaning of service.

Media Contact: JAVIER PEREZ, 949.254.3214, [email protected]

The National Service Animals Monument is a nonprofit organization dedicated to establishing the first federally authorized national monument honoring the heroic service and sacrifice of military, law enforcement, and assistance animals and their handlers. Through education, advocacy, and public engagement, NSAM seeks to ensure their legacy is permanently recognized in the nation's capital.

SOURCE National Service Animals Monument