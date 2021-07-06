National Sexual Violence Resource Center Adds 50,000th Resource to Extensive Library Collection

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) is excited to announce our library has now cataloged over 50,000 unique resources in a comprehensive online catalog serving the global movement to respond to the needs of survivors of sexual assault and prevent sexual violence. Since 2000, NSVRC's specialized library collection has continued to grow, showcasing decades of advocacy work and constantly evolving research in the field.

NSVRC's library is a trusted source of scholarly journals, articles, and research that is searched by thousands of users annually. Each day, new and timely resources from over 50 journal subscriptions are added to the library catalog, many of which are electronically available to the public upon request at no cost. The collection includes hard copy materials such as fiction and non-fiction books, films, curricula, and children's books, which do not circulate but can be referenced and searched by patrons through NSVRC's online catalog. The library collection includes numerous Spanish-language resources with bilingual records for increased accessibility.

This substantial library collection is enhanced by curated resource lists on topics of relevant interest including racial justice, underserved communities, the impact of the pandemic, and dozens of others. NSVRC's online library catalog also contains thousands of law and legal materials through a partnership with AEquitas, a nonprofit organization focused on prosecution of gender-based violence and human trafficking.

"This treasury of resources reflects the collective efforts of survivors, writers, researchers, activists, organizations, and community members whose works are now available worldwide through NSVRC's library collection," said Yolanda Edrington, Director of NSVRC. "This milestone underscores that those working tirelessly toward change and healing are not alone. We are honored to showcase this diverse selection of materials that bring us closer to the goal of ending sexual harassment, assault, and abuse."

This benchmark is proudly celebrated by NSVRC's library team, which includes two full-time librarians and a research specialist who are available to assist anyone in searching our extensive catalog and locating resources. The team also includes a cataloger and Spanish language assistant.

Over the past 20 years, NSVRC's library has assisted numerous local, state, national, and international organizations, academic institutions, attorneys, students, and individuals. This also includes traditionally underserved populations such as survivors who are incarcerated.

Search the NSVRC library's online catalog for free at www.nsvrclibrary.com.

ABOUT NSVRC

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) is the leading nonprofit in providing information and tools to prevent and respond to sexual violence. NSVRC translates research and trends into best practices that help individuals, communities and service providers achieve real and lasting change. The center also works with the media to promote informed reporting. Every April, NSVRC leads Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), a campaign to educate and engage the public in addressing this widespread issue. NSVRC is also one of the three founding organizations of RALIANCE, a national, collaborative initiative dedicated to ending sexual violence in one generation.

