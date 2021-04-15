National Sexual Violence Resource Center Recognizes Leaders in Sexual Violence Prevention With 2021 Visionary Voice Awards

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) announced today 29 recipients of its 2021 Visionary Voice Awards — a diverse group of honorees from across the country who represent a wide range of disciplines and were selected for their outstanding work toward ending sexual harassment, misconduct and abuse.

This year's recipients include New Hampshire State Senator Jeb Bradley, who was instrumental in advancing several pieces of legislation that extended protections for survivors; the West Virginia Administrative Office of the Courts, whose staff piloted a virtual process for survivors to access protective orders during the pandemic; Good Shepherd Food Bank in Maine, which helped address food insecurity by providing food to the families of sexual assault victims; Bamby Salcedo, the president and CEO of [email protected] Coalition, a national organization that focuses on addressing the issues of transgender [email protected] in the U.S.; and Sharon Sayles Belton, the first Black mayor and first woman mayor of Minneapolis, as well as a leader in sexual violence prevention and a voice for systems change.

"We're honored to present this year's Visionary Voice Awards to these change makers who are committed to supporting survivors and preventing sexual violence, even during a year of unprecedented challenges and crises," said NSVRC Executive Director Yolanda Edrington. "This year's awards also recognize groups and organizations that are bringing individuals together to support survivors and make meaningful change in their communities."

The Visionary Voice Awards are presented annually by NSVRC, the leading nonprofit in providing information and tools to prevent and respond to sexual violence, in conjunction with Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). SAAM is a national campaign held each April to raise awareness about preventing sexual violence. This year's SAAM theme, "We Can Build Safe Online Spaces," highlights how to practice consent online and build respectful online communities.

Nominated by state, territory and tribal sexual violence coalitions across the U.S, the following is a complete list of this year's Visionary Voice Award recipients:

Dr. Ianeta Timoteo-Liaina (Nominated by American Samoa Alliance Against Domestic and Sexual Violence)

(Nominated by American Samoa Alliance Against Domestic and Sexual Violence) Bamby Salcedo , M.A. (Nominated by ValorUS, formerly the California Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

, M.A. (Nominated by ValorUS, formerly the California Coalition Against Sexual Assault) Avery Hudson (Nominated by Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

(Nominated by Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault) Marc Pelka (Nominated by Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence)

(Nominated by Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence) Ebony S. Hunter (Nominated by Delaware Alliance Against Sexual Violence)

(Nominated by Delaware Alliance Against Sexual Violence) Mindi Fetterman (Nominated by Florida Council Against Sexual Violence)

(Nominated by Florida Council Against Sexual Violence) GBHWC - Healing Hearts Crisis Center (Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault & Family Violence)

Bernie LaSarte (Nominated by Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence)

(Nominated by Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence) Jessica L. Albers (Nominated by Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence)

(Nominated by Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence) Eleanor Klibanoff (Nominated by Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs)

(Nominated by Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs) Laura Belle Balthazar (Nominated by Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault)

(Nominated by Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault) Good Shepherd Food Bank (Nominated by Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Cheryl L. Banks (Nominated by Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

(Nominated by Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault) Stacey Borden (Nominated by JDI: Jane Doe Inc., The Massachusetts Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence)

(Nominated by JDI: Jane Doe Inc., The Massachusetts Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence) Wanda J. Merriweather (Nominated by Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence)

(Nominated by Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence) Sharon Sayles Belton (Nominated by Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

(Nominated by Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault) Suzannah Rogan (Nominated by Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence)

(Nominated by Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence) Debbi Robison (Nominated by Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence)

(Nominated by Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence) Senator Jeb Bradley (Nominated by New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence)

(Nominated by New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence) Karen Escalante (Nominated by New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

(Nominated by New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault) Visioning B.E.A.R. Circle Intertribal Coalition (Nominated by New York State Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Coalition Against Sexual Assault) Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence Staff (Nominated by Rosa Beltré)

Laquisha Anthony (Nominated by Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape)

(Nominated by Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape) Zulnette O. García Ramos (Nominated by Coordinadora Paz para la Mujer)

Stephanie A. Fogli-Terry (Nominated by Day One)

(Nominated by Day One) Becky Rasmussen (Nominated by South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault)

(Nominated by South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault) Betsy Mangum (Nominated by Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence)

(Nominated by Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence) VSDVAA's Youth Action Council (Nominated by Virginia Sexual & Domestic Violence Action Alliance)

West Virginia Administrative Office of the Courts (Nominated by West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services)

To learn more about the 2021 Visionary Voice Award recipients, please visit: https://www.nsvrc.org/saam/visionary-voice-awards/2021.

ABOUT SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS MONTH

Since 2001, NSVRC has coordinated the national Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign every April. This year's theme is 'We Can Build Safe Online Spaces.' Join the campaign by accessing free resources at nsvrc.org/saam. Resources are available in Spanish at nsvrc.org/es/saam.

ABOUT NSVRC

NSVRC is the leading nonprofit in providing information and tools to prevent and respond to sexual violence. NSVRC translates research and trends into best practices that help individuals, communities and service providers achieve real and lasting change. The center also works with the media to promote informed reporting. Every April, NSVRC leads Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), a campaign to educate and engage the public in addressing this widespread issue. NSVRC is also one of the three founding organizations of RALIANCE, a national, collaborative initiative dedicated to ending sexual violence in one generation.

