National Shooting Sports Foundation's Project ChildSafe Named Finalist For Prestigious National Safety Council Award

"NSSF and Project ChildSafe are thankful to the National Safety Council for the prestigious nomination and for its tireless efforts to spotlight organizations working to create advancements in safety," said NSSF President and CEO Steve Sanetti. "We congratulate the winners; there is truth in the saying, it's an honor to be nominated. We may not have won, but this kind of recognition by the National Safety Council underscores the importance of programs such as Project ChildSafe in emphasizing firearms safety awareness at the local and national levels, and inspires us to work even harder."

Since 1999, NSSF has sponsored Project ChildSafe, which works to promote firearms safety awareness through the distribution of free firearm safety kits, including a gun lock and educational materials, and messages around safe firearms storage. The program has distributed more than 37 million firearm locks since its inception.

Additionally, NSSF was recently awarded a two-year $2.4 million grant by the Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance to launch "Project ChildSafe Communities," a focused initiative that fosters a culture of firearms safety in specific communities with significant rates of firearms ownership, and elevates firearms safety education at the national level.

For more information about Project ChildSafe and firearms safety, visit projectchildsafe.org.

About NSSF

The National Shooting Sports Foundation is the trade association for the firearms industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of more than 12,000 manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers. For more information, visit nssf.org.

About Project ChildSafe

NSSF launched Project ChildSafe in 1999 (prior to 2003 the program was called Project HomeSafe) as a nationwide initiative to promote firearms responsibility and provide safety education to all gun owners. While children are a focus, Project ChildSafe is intended to help young people and adults practice greater firearm safety as well. Through partnerships with more than 15,000 law enforcement agencies, the program has provided more than 37 million free firearm safety kits to gun owners in all 50 states and the five U.S. territories. That's in addition to the more than 70 million free locking devices manufacturers have included with new firearms sold since 1998 and continue to do today. Learn more at projectchildsafe.org.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

Visit nsc.org/awards for additional information about the National Safety Council Awards.

