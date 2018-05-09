National Shrimp Day Is One More "Shrimptastic" Reason to Celebrate America's Favorite Seafood

Why have a special day reserved just for shrimp, you might ask? Because this protein deserves its moment in the spotlight! It's bite-sized. It's delicious. It's fun. And the list goes on and on! In fact, shrimp is loaded with healthy nutrients like lean protein, B vitamins, iron and omega-3s, making it the perfect quick, healthy meal choice for your family. Mouthwatering and great-tasting, SeaPak's products are the ultimate ode to America's favorite seafood, offering something everyone will enjoy for any day, anytime, anywhere. From Shrimp Scampi Pesto Frittata to Hot N' Spicy Shrimp Dip, celebrating National Shrimp Day with SeaPak's wide variety of recipes can be an all-day affair.

Just like you would for any other occasion, head to your local grocery store's frozen food aisle to stock up on convenient and tasty eats before the big day. Here, you'll find seafood favorites from SeaPak that are ready in under 20 minutes, perfect for your National Shrimp Day spread or any celebration. While you're shopping the freezer section, don't forget to stock up on time-saving, delicious options, like SeaPak's Popcorn Shrimp and Shrimp Scampi, so you'll have them on-hand when your next shrimp craving strikes.

"National Shrimp Day is a great time for shrimp lovers everywhere to try something new and is also a fun way to introduce seafood to kids" said Leslie Harris Thomas, marketing manager at SeaPak. "We're constantly creating fun, flavorful recipes and pairing restaurant-quality taste with the convenience of the frozen food aisle. With cook and prep times under 20 minutes, our products are worth celebrating. They take the guesswork out of meal planning and allow families to relax more and stress less every day of the year."

Whether you're looking to wow your guests this May 10 or want to spice up your next family meal, SeaPak has you covered. To kick things up a notch and make your meal truly "shrimptastic," try SeaPak's Popcorn Shrimp Tot'chos recipe. And for more recipes and information about SeaPak products, visit SeaPak.com and the brand's Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram pages.

Popcorn Shrimp Tot'chos with Avocado Cream Sauce

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

2 lb. bag of tater tots, cooked according to package instructions

1 package SeaPak Popcorn Shrimp, cooked according to package instructions

1 ½ tbsp paprika

1 cup avocado cream sauce (see directions below for making)

Avocado Cream Sauce:

1 large Hass avocado

½ cup sour cream

½ bunch cilantro

2-3 tbsp water

Juice of 1 lime

1 jalapeno, seeded and roughly chopped

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp kosher salt

Toppings:

2 Roma tomatoes, seeds removed and diced

2 oz. crumbled queso fresco

¼ cup cilantro leaves, loosely packed

1 jalapeno, thinly sliced

Directions:

Cook SeaPak Popcorn Shrimp and tater tots according to package directions. While shrimp and tots are baking, make avocado cream sauce and prep the additional toppings. To make the cream sauce, scoop avocado flesh into a blender, along with sour cream, jalapeno and lime juice. Add cilantro (stem side down) into blender and pulse to combine ingredients. Add cumin and kosher salt and blend until uniform and creamy, adding 1 tbsp of water at a time, as needed, to help the sauce mixture blend better. Remove shrimp and tots from oven. Sprinkle tots with paprika and toss to coat evenly. Place tater tots on a serving platter and spoon half the avocado cream sauce over them. Top with the popcorn shrimp and sprinkle with toppings: tomato, crumbled queso fresco, cilantro and jalapeno. Serve immediately with remaining avocado cream sauce on the side.

About SeaPak

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America's No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.

