National Signs Announces the Appointment of Cody W. Johnson as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Signs, a nationally recognized leader in comprehensive identity solutions, today announced the appointment of Cody W. Johnson as Chief Executive Officer.

National Signs' Board of Directors released a statement welcoming Mr. Johnson, "We are very pleased to welcome Cody Johnson. He brings to the Company a demonstrated track record of outstanding business leadership and relentless customer focus that will be crucial to National Signs' success moving forward."

Mr. Johnson, having assumed the CEO role at the end of the year, said, "In these few weeks since I joined National Signs, I have been inspired by the quality of our craftsmanship and the quality of our people. As the company nears its 30th year, I'm encouraged to work with my team and our customers to further develop and grow this great company."

Houston-based National Signs is a leading, complete turnkey provider of signage and identity solutions offering design, production, permitting, and installation services. In its nearly thirty years, National Signs' award-winning team has designed, manufactured and installed more than 25,000 custom signs of all types and sizes for customers around the world - all backed by its market-leading, 5-year warranty.

The company also accomplished another key hire by naming Julius Lyons Vice President of Operations. In this role, Mr. Lyons will oversee all aspects of the company's engineering, permitting, project management, manufacturing, and installation. "I share National Signs' belief that every sign we create is a landmark - a tribute to our customers' unique brand and identity. I am excited to lead a team whose sole motivation is delivering signs and services that delight our customers," said Mr. Lyons.

Added Mr. Johnson, "In every area, Julius adds depth to our team. He has experience leading large teams and has the manufacturing and project management expertise to rigorously manage everything from large-scale re-brands, to single-site projects, to routine service and maintenance."

About National Signs

