National Sleep Foundation and Tempur-Pedic Announce New Research Collaboration

Upcoming Data to Deliver Current Look at What Keeps Americans Awake

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Sleep Foundation (NSF), the leading authority on sleep health research and education for the public, today announced a research collaboration with Tempur-Pedic, to deliver a current look at what is disrupting Americans' sleep today. The collaboration will pair NSF's nationally representative research with Tempur-Pedic's SleepTracker-AI® data, offering a combination of subjective and objective measures, getting to the root of what is keeping Americans from the sleep they need.

The research will combine unique data sources to examine what is keeping Americans from getting the sleep they need. "Sleep disruption doesn't have one face, it looks different depending on who you are, where you live, and how you sleep. These new data will contribute to a better look of what is getting between Americans and the healthy sleep they need," said John Lopos, NSF CEO.

"Understanding sleep means combining what people feel with what the data show," said Brent Pfister, SVP of Brand Management and New Product Development, Tempur Sealy International. "This research will help build a clearer picture of what stands between Americans and their sleep and how research-driven solutions can make a difference."

In addition to the upcoming research, Tempur-Pedic is a Gold sponsor of National Sleep Foundation's Sleep Awareness Week® campaign (March 8-14). NSF's annual campaign emphasizes the importance of sleep to health and well-being and encourages the public to prioritize getting enough of the quality sleep they need. Tempur-Pedic will amplify NSF's 2026 Sleep Awareness Week campaign, extending the reach of crucial sleep health education to millions of Americans and beyond.

