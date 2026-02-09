National Sleep Foundation Announces 2026 Dates for Sleep Awareness Week®

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) announced Sleep Awareness Week® 2026 will take place from March 8-14. Sleep Awareness Week, now in its 28th year, is the NSF's annual campaign emphasizing the importance of sleep to health and well-being and a call to action for the public to prioritize getting enough of the quality sleep they need.

Sleep Awareness Week® 2026 will take place from March 8-14. Post this Sleep Awareness Week campaign logo

Established by NSF in 1998, Sleep Awareness Week is the premier awareness and education campaign for sleep health. Each year, NSF releases the results of its hallmark Sleep in America® Poll during the campaign week. The Sleep in America Poll helps the public understand key attitudes, behaviors, and experiences with sleep health and explores a broad range of topics from aging, to exercise, to pain, to incorporating healthy sleep behaviors into daily living. Most recently, the 2025 Sleep in America Poll showcased the powerful link between sleep health and an individual's ability to flourish in life.

"National Sleep Foundation remains the leading authority in sleep health education for the public," said Steven Lerman, MD, MPH, Chair of the NSF Board of Directors. "This Sleep Awareness Week, we're eager to share groundbreaking findings and fresh insights from our latest research with communities nationwide and across the globe."

Sleep Awareness Week begins at the start of Daylight Saving Time when most Americans change their clocks and lose an hour of sleep. "Sleep Awareness Week is held to remind the public to prioritize healthy sleep habits," said John Lopos, CEO of NSF. "NSF is here is to help every person, young and old, become their Best Slept Self®, and that's exactly what Sleep Awareness Week represents: a renewed commitment to better sleep for better health, performance, and well-being."

Campaign information and resources can be found on the NSF website.

About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep. For more information about NSF, visit www.theNSF.org.│SleepHealthJournal.org

