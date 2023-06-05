National Sleep Foundation Data Show Marked Decrease in Sleep Duration in US Adults Following Return from Pandemic Restrictions

News provided by

National Sleep Foundation

05 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from the National Sleep Foundation's (NSF) Sleep Health Index® show a significant increase in the percentage of US adults who sleep less than the NSF-recommended 7-9 hours per night, as more restrictions were lifted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading

NSF has historically conceptualized sleep health as a combination of adequate sleep duration, sleep quality, and sleep satisfaction, and not the mere absence of sleep disorders. NSF developed and validated the Sleep Health Index® (SHI) as a way to assess the population's sleep health and has administered it annually since 2014.

NSF's findings showed a 40% increase in the percentage of US adults who sleep less than 7-9 hours a night (45% in 2021 to 63% in 2022). Changes in pandemic-related restrictions, such as returning to in-person work, school, and social events, may be associated with the observed reductions in sleep duration across the population. The WHO declared the emergency phase of the global COVID-19 pandemic to be over in May 2023.

"This effect is certainly alarming. We are still learning from this unique historical period, and these results reinforce there's more work for us and others to do to improve population sleep health in response to what we've seen," said Temitayo Oyegbile-Chidi, Board Chair of the National Sleep Foundation.

"Building on NSF's previous breaking report about sleep in US adults during the global pandemic, one of the first to share multi-year data, we specifically looked at how Americans' sleep health began to change after more people's routines began to normalize. It is striking that we observed a significant decrease in sleep duration as the nation returned to more normal, pre-pandemic operations. We continue to analyze our dataset for new observations and design research we can translate to help the public," said NSF Vice President of Research and Scientific Affairs, Joseph Dzierzewski, PhD.

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. The NSF is committed to helping anyone and everyone be their Best Slept Self®. For more information about sleep health, visit theNSF.org

About the National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well- being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. theNSF.org

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation

Also from this source

National Sleep Foundation Highlights Evidence in General US Population Connecting Sleep Health with Probable Depressive Disorder

Max Hirshkowitz, PhD, Receives National Sleep Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.