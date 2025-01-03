National Sleep Foundation Launches into 35th Year Advancing Sleep Health

Marks Ten Years Since First Championing the Promise of SleepTech® at CES

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Sleep Foundation (NSF) the global voice of sleep health, celebrates its 35th anniversary year while at CES® in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7-10, 2025. As approaches to sleep health continue to advance, NSF champions the promise of SleepTech® for improving the public's sleep health and wellness. 2025 also marks 10 years since NSF's first SleepTech Summit at CES.

NSF is committed to making science-based SleepTech more accessible and convenient so anyone and everyone can be their Best Slept Self®. "In addition to being a longstanding leader in sleep health, for the past 10 years, NSF has prominently featured the promise of SleepTech and its potential to help democratize sleep health and make it more accessible for the public," said John Lopos, NSF CEO.

NSF will host a Media Power Session on January 6, 2025, at 3:00 PM PT at Mandalay Bay and will make announcements on:

New collaborations in research and education

New program opportunities to benefit the public and sleep health advocacy

A forward-looking view of the sleep health ecosystem in 2025 and beyond

As part of NSF's role in sleep technology, at CES, NSF will showcase winners and finalists from its 2024 SleepTech® Award which recognizes the year's most innovative achievement in sleep technology. NSF will also feature members of its SleepTech® Network, a community of innovators across the sleep technology industry. NSF itself will be featured leading a panel on the AARP stage about SleepTech and brain health, as part of its role in the AgeTech Collaborative.

For 35 years, NSF has educated the public about the importance of sleep for health and well-being. NSF has promoted positive sleep health through published expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, technology standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep. For more information about NSF, visit www.theNSF.org.

For more information on NSF's Media Power Session at CES, visit https://www.ces.tech/media-guides/media-days/.

About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. theNSF.org│SleepHealthJournal.org

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation