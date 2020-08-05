National Sleep Foundation Partners with Samsung to Provide Sleep Health Education

"Samsung has been evolving its sleep management offering since its introduction in 2014. Now, we are excited to take it to the next level by working with a leading sleep expert, the National Sleep Foundation, to provide users with a deeper understanding of their sleep," said Taejong Jay Yang, Corporate SVP and Head of Health Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. "And, when combined with the broad range of health and fitness metrics available in Samsung Health, users can get better insight into their overall wellbeing to help them feel their best selves."

"We are enthusiastic to collaborate with a global technology leader like Samsung to reach millions of people across the world with sleep health information," said National Sleep Foundation CEO John Lopos. "Samsung is making another commitment to its users by involving NSF as they look to advance sleep health through their devices. NSF's mission is to improve the sleep health and well-being of the public and this work is one way to help us achieve that goal."

As technology and health become more intertwined, NSF plans to partner with industry leaders like Samsung to reach more consumers and achieve the organization's sleep health mission. For more information on industry partnerships, please visit: https://www.thensf.org/sleep-tech/.

About the National Sleep Foundation

National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. theNSF.org │SleepHealthJournal.org

