NATIONAL SLEEP FOUNDATION SAYS TEENS' SLEEP HEALTH AND MENTAL HEALTH STRONGLY LINKED

Additional key results from the representative, population-level research show:

8 out of every 10 teens don't get enough sleep.





The typical teen gets an 'F' grade for practicing healthy sleep behaviors.





Teens who have trouble falling or staying asleep 2 or more nights a week have significantly more depressive symptoms.





Almost ¾ of teens say their emotional well-being is negatively impacted when they sleep less than usual.

Importantly, these results expand the base of knowledge about the connection between sleep health and mental health in the American public. In 2023, NSF's Sleep in America Poll highlighted this similar connection in the general US adult population. As the US continues to face a mental health crisis, teens are in a particularly unenviable position, facing unique challenges and with unique sleep needs.

"We've continued to emphasize for the public that sleep is critical for our health and well-being," said John Lopos, National Sleep Foundation CEO, "and in the context of the mental health crisis it's important to put more evidence behind the strong connection with sleep, especially in our kids. This is a call to action for teens, families, educators, communities, and policymakers. What's encouraging is we see where healthy sleep fits."

An annual survey, the Sleep in America Poll is one of the longest-running records capturing U.S. perceptions, attitudes, and trends in sleep health. The 2024 report combined results from a variety of sleep health tools, including NSF's Sleep Health Index®, Sleep Satisfaction Tool®, and its Best Slept Self® Questionnaire, to assess how teens sleep and the PHQ-A to evaluate depressive symptoms in teens.

"We combined NSF's multiple validated measures of the population's sleep health with an established measure of depressive symptoms to examine the link between sleep health and depressive symptoms in teenagers," said Joseph Dzierzewski, PhD, Vice President of Research and Scientific Affairs at the National Sleep Foundation. "As a licensed clinician and a parent, the time is now to think about the important two-way connection between our sleep and mental health. Helping teens build healthy sleep habits can have a lasting, positive impact on their physical and mental health."

Also during Sleep Awareness Week 2024, NSF will be holding a Congressional Briefing entitled Sleep Health is Mental Health, on Wednesday, March 13. Members of Congress, staff, and interested stakeholders will hear from a multidisciplinary expert panel about the association between sleep health and mental health, plus discuss opportunities to effect positive change while Congress works towards comprehensive mental health legislation.

For more sleep health information and to learn ways to help be your Best Slept Self®, visit www.theNSF.org.

If you're still not getting the sleep you need after taking some basic steps, or if you have lasting symptoms, it's a good idea to talk with your healthcare provider. That's especially true if you are having challenges with your mood or feelings of depression. You are not alone. For anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts, please seek care. Contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

