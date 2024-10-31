National Sleep Foundation Study Results Show America's Sleep-Deprived Drivers Can Plan Better for Safety

New data indicate alarming trends in how Americans view drowsy driving, which could put many at risk

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Drowsy Driving Prevention Week® (Nov. 3 – 9), the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) today released the results of a new survey of American adults highlighting their behaviors to reduce drowsy driving. Only four in 10 adults are likely to find alternatives to driving when they haven't gotten enough sleep, while nearly seven in 10 adults are likely to find alternatives to driving after having a few drinks.

Drowsy driving is impaired driving. Like drunk, drugged, and distracted driving, drowsy driving is a significant threat to road safety. Data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and other studies show drowsy driving is responsible for one out of every five deadly motor vehicle crashes and one out of every 10 motor vehicle crashes causing hospitalization. Other estimates total more than 300,000 police-reported crashes, 100,000 injuries, and 6,400 deaths in the U.S. annually.

Drowsy driving is a public health and safety issue. NSF data have shown as many as six in 10 adult drivers admit to having driven a car when they were so tired they had a hard time keeping their eyes open. Similarly, in their first two years of driving, one in six teens have already driven while drowsy.

National Sleep Foundation's 2024 Drowsy Driving Survey was fielded as part of Drowsy Driving Prevention Week®, NSF's annual campaign to help Americans get the sleep they need and reduce the number of drivers who get behind the wheel while sleep-deprived. NSF urges everyone to Sleep First. Drive Alert.®

Additional key results from the survey showed:

Only half of adults are likely to delay or change plans to avoid driving without enough sleep, while over eight in 10 adults are likely to delay or change plans after a few drinks.

Just 50% of adults are likely to avoid driving when they haven't gotten the sleep they need, while almost 90% of adults are likely to avoid driving when they've had a few drinks.

More people have urged someone not to drive because of drinking than for being too sleepy or tired.

"NSF data consistently show that Americans do not think drowsy driving is as dangerous as other forms of impaired driving, like drunk driving," said Joseph Dzierzewski, PhD, Senior Vice President of Research and Scientific Affairs, NSF. "We want the public to know that sleeping only three to four hours before driving is like having a few drinks and encourage everyone to have a backup plan in place for when they are not alert enough to drive safely, like choosing rideshare or taxi options, or calling friends and family to help you and others stay safe," added Dzierzewski.

There are more steps people can take to help prevent drowsy driving, including:

Get the recommended amount of sleep before you drive. While the feeling of a good night's sleep varies between individuals, NSF recommends seven to nine hours of sleep per night for adults and eight to 10 hours for teens of driving age.

Plan your long trips with a companion. A companion passenger can not only help look for early warning signs of drowsiness but can also help with driving when needed. A good driving companion is someone who stays awake to talk to you and will be aware of your alertness.

Schedule regular stops for your trip, every 100 miles or two hours.

Be mindful of warning signs of drowsy driving. Frequent blinking and yawning or having difficulty with lane and speed control are common signs that you may be driving while drowsy.



"At NSF, we're dedicated to helping everyone prioritize their sleep for health and safety," said John Lopos, CEO, NSF. "Getting the sleep you need to be your Best Slept Self® can help keep you and others safe on the road when you drive. Being awake and alert in the driver's seat is as important as not being under the influence, so don't hesitate to change your plans when you shouldn't drive."

About the National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. theNSF.org │SleepHealthJournal.org

