National Small Business Pitch Competition Launched by SCORE

Small business owners will compete for $175,000 in prize money and national exposure

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business owners across America will compete this summer for $175,000 in prize money and national exposure in a pitch competition hosted by SCORE , the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, in honor of the organization's 60th anniversary. Founded in 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business.

Javier Huertas, co-owner of Cusina Maya Cookware in Chesterland, Ohio, received valuable business advice and mentoring as a SCORE pitch competition contestant.

SCORE's 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business to a panel of industry experts and win up to $20,000, while gaining the knowledge and skills necessary to propel their business to new heights, all at no cost.

The nationwide competition will include in-person pitch events hosted in Philadelphia, Houston, Los Angeles and Des Moines, Iowa, in addition to an online / virtual contest. Top pitches from each of the five events will receive financial awards provided by the event's premier sponsor, Global Atlantic Financial Group : $20,000 for first place, $10,000 for second place and $5,000 for third place.

To prepare for the pitch competition, SCORE is offering small business owners three free educational webinars featuring expert guidance on how to develop a compelling pitch, get funding, and scale their business. Offered live at 1 pm ET on the following dates, the webinars will also be available on-demand to registrants:

SCORE's 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition application is now open. For rules and eligibility or to apply, visit the contest page on SCORE's website . The deadline to apply is July 31, 2024.

Approved contestants will be paired with a SCORE mentor who will guide them through the pitch process, review their business plans and help them prepare their pitch. SCORE mentors are volunteers who have years of business experience and offer confidential small business counseling free of charge. Finalists will be invited to present their pitch live in one of the four host cities or virtually before a judging panel for the chance to win funding and national exposure.

Javier and Jasmine Huertas, owners of Cusina Maya Cookware in Chesterland, Ohio, participated in a SCORE pitch competition in 2022. Describing their experience, they said: "'Not only did we receive excellent coaching, but it enabled us to focus our message and brand and perfect our elevator pitch. SCORE consistently pushed us to be better, giving us the tools, support and opportunities that we would not have found on our own."

About SCORE:

SCORE is the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, with 10,000 volunteers serving all 50 U.S. states and territories. Since its founding in 1964 as a resource partner for the U.S. Small Business Administration, SCORE has helped more than 17 million current and aspiring entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business through mentoring, resources and education. In 2023 alone, SCORE volunteers helped create 31,167 new small businesses and add 152,115 total jobs to the American economy. Visit SCORE at www.score.org .

About Global Atlantic Financial Group:

Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions. With a strong financial foundation and risk and investment management expertise, the company delivers tailored solutions to create more secure financial futures. The company's performance has been driven by its culture and core values focused on integrity, teamwork and the importance of building long-term client relationships. Global Atlantic is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm. Through its relationship, the company leverages KKR's investment capabilities, scale and access to capital markets to enhance the value it offers clients. KKR's parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR).

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

