National Small Business Week 2018 Kicks Off This Weekend

Since 1963, the president of the United States has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week. This year National Small Business Week will be recognized from April 29-May 5 with national events planned in Washington, D.C, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina along with a three day virtual conference.

The Washington, D.C. award ceremonies and workshops on digital commerce and social media will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/sbagov. In addition, there will be a free Virtual Conference during National Small Business Week, May 1– May 3 between 12:30–6:30 p.m. EDT. The Virtual Conference offers all the best parts of an in-person conference, but without traveling. Virtual Conference viewers will be able to watch educational webinars, get free business advice and network with fellow business owners.

Every year, National Small Business Week is made possible thanks in part to the support of cosponsors. Our Gold, Silver, Bronze and Supporting level sponsors have provided the resources to make this recognition week possible.

The companies below have joined forces with SBA to help celebrate National Small Business Week 2018:

For more information on National Small Business Week events, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw .

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start and grow their businesses. It delivers services to people through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations.

To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Cosponsorship Authorization #SBW2018 SBA's participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA/SCORE programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

Contact: Terrence.Sutherland@sba.gov

Release Number: 18-32



